PLEASANTON — First Weekends on Main, the popular weekly program that closes off Main Street from vehicular traffic in favor of pedestrians, restaurants and retailers, will return this spring.
In response to a business survey conducted by the Pleasanton Downtown Association (PDA), this year will offer fewer closures, with the program running from May through October, compared to last year’s program that ran through December.
“Some comments noted adverse weather during the November and December months, which affects attendance, as well as express concerns by the retailers that this will interfere with their ability to maximize shopping during the holiday season,” said Economic Development Manager Lisa Adamos at the Jan. 17 Pleasanton City Council meeting.
The council voted unanimously, with Mayor Karla Brown absent, to approve the closures.
The city will close Main Street on the first weekend of each month, beginning in May, from 4 p.m. on Fridays to 9 p.m. on Sundays. As with last year, the PDA will also offer event programming on Saturdays, similar to the brew crawls, park concerts and wine strolls held last year. September’s closure will fall on the third weekend of the month to coincide with Amador Valley High School’s centennial celebration.
Weekends on Main arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, when the city explored ways to bolster downtown businesses in the face of state and county restrictions on indoor dining and gathering. That year, Main Street closures ran every weekend from mid-June through October and allowed businesses to expand outdoor dining and activities into the street.
“I think that the street closures on Main were one of the positives that came out of something as devastating as the pandemic,” said Councilmember Julie Testa. “The vitalization of our downtown was a wonderful consequence of having to look for alternative opportunities for our restaurants in downtown.”
The program returned in 2021 and 2022, although at a lower frequency.
This year’s program will cost Pleasanton an estimated $54,000, consisting mainly of traffic barricade rentals, placement and removal costs totaling $47,000.
While Testa proposed possible cost savings through barricade purchases, Adamos explained that the six weekends this year were not frequent enough to make purchases cost effective.
Vice Mayor Jack Balch saw the program as one element among many in the city’s economic improvement.
“We actually need, in my opinion, to do things to achieve vibrancy and improve the economic vitality of downtown and other areas of Pleasanton,” said Balch. “So I see the Weekends on Main as one option and I see parklets as something else that we’re doing and that’s so that we’re competitive with other areas.”