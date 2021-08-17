Wente Family Estates, the longest continuously family-owned and -operated winery in the United States, will soon expand its operations by moving into a new warehouse facility at 7701 Las Positas Road, in Livermore.
The company will maintain its production and materials warehouse facilities at the 5565 Tesla Road location. The new warehouse will allow Wente Vineyards to grow sustainably, while allowing Wente Family Estates to continue to build its portfolio through new brand development, grow sales in key international markets, and expand its import portfolio partnerships with Bodega Cuarto Dominio and Blanchard & Lurton from Argentina, along with Blanchard Perez Organic CAVA from Spain.
“It’s encouraging to see consumers get reacquainted with the quality of Wente Vineyards and continue the enjoyment of our namesake brand,” said Chief Sales Officer David Enderle. “It is also exciting to see global sales outperforming our expectations, with our export business growing over 20% through the first half of 2021. Not to mention, the initial reaction in the first year of launch with Angel’s Ink tells us we have a long runway to build this consumer brand.”
Angel’s Ink Pinot Noir is made by Karl Wente from Monterey fruit. Aly Wente, head of marketing and communications for Wente, said the name and story behind Angel’s Ink was inspired by wine being the key ingredient for ink from the Middle Ages to the 19th century.
“The Magna Carta, in 1297, was written with it; Van Gogh drew with it; Da Vinci jotted notes with it, and Bach composed with it,” Aly said. “This tidbit of history is the inspiration for the name, but these boundary breakers, curiosity seekers, are part of the inspiration of our wine.”
Angel’s Ink has experienced quick success in accounts like Target, Kroger, Total Wine & More and Harris Teeter.
“We are growing 250% versus last year and year-to-date trends show that we have shipped two times more wine than we budgeted,” said Overton. “We continue to see strong growth in 2021 and expect to finish the year in the 20% to 30% growth range for Morning Fog and Southern Hills. These growth rates, along with the dynamic success of Angel’s Ink and other brands within the WFE portfolio, continue to make us extremely optimistic about the future of our business.”