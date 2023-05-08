Wente Vineyards in Livermore will host several events now through October, beginning with a Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday, May 14, and the return of the winery’s annual White Party on Sunday, May 28.
The family-owned winery, now in its 140th year of operation, will also host a series of tribute bands featuring local artists at the vineyard, 5040 Arroyo Road, beginning Friday, June 2, with San Francisco party band Mustache Harbor and the soft rock sounds of the 1970s and ‘80s.
“We’re so excited to officially announce this year’s spring and summer events lineup,” said Aly Wente, fifth-generation winegrower and Wente Vineyard’s vice president of marketing. “Our White Party is always our most popular annual event, so we can’t wait to bring it back for our 140th anniversary year.”
“We’re also thrilled to announce our summer concert series, Wine Wednesday, as well as this year’s special Mother’s Day and Father’s Day events,” Wente added. “Enjoying wine as a celebration – big or small – is really what we are all about.”
The Mother’s Day celebration, on the winery’s Cabernet Lawn from noon to 5 p.m., will include a solo performance by singer Meredith McHenry and food vendors including Que Squared BBQ and the HP Taco Truck. All ages are welcome, and reservations are not required. Pets are not allowed.
The winery will also celebrate Father’s Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.
Wente Vineyards touts its White Party, scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 28, as the kickoff to its summer celebration. Guests are invited to dress in their favorite all-white attire for music, dancing, a boxed lunch, and a glass of Wente Vineyard’s wine. General admission tickets are $95 per person.
Wine can also be purchased by the bottle, and there is a VIP option that includes a reserved table under the winery’s pavilion.
Wente Vineyards will host Wine Wednesday on the winery’s patio from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 26.
Admission is free, with live music and food and wine by the bottle available for purchase. Guests must be 21 or older.
Tickets for the first concert on the winery lawn with Mustache Harbor on June 2 are $50 per person and include a complimentary glass of wine.
Wine can also be purchased by the bottle and food will be available from such vendors as Taco Guy, Que Squared BBQ, Crazy Empanadas, New Tradition, and the HP Taco Truck.
There is also a VIP option for $1,000 that includes a reserved table for up to 10 people, gourmet cheese and charcuterie box, and two bottles of Wente Vineyards wine.
The concert schedule also includes Crawdad Republic on Friday, June 30; Kenny Metcalf dressed in flared bants, platform shoes, and oversized glasses, along with glitter and sequins, and performing the early hits of Elton John on Friday, July 14; Boys of Summer, an Eagles tribute band, on Friday, Aug. 11; The Purple One’s, an 11-piece Prince tribute band with a full horn section on Friday, Sept. 22; and Skynnyn Lynnyrd, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, on Friday, Oct. 13.
All concerts are scheduled for 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. Concert guests must be 21 or older. For ticket pricing and VIP options, go to wentevineyards.com/events.