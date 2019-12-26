The largest environmental film festival in North America will soon be on display to the Tri-Valley for the first time. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour and Eco-Fair, organized by Tri-Valley Citizens’ Climate Education, will take place at the Bankhead Theater on January 24, 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.
The selected short films in the custom program portray beautiful, vital, and fragile environments, and introduce the courageous people working to protect and preserve them for future generations. The festival not only provides unique perspectives, it offers do-able solutions on urgent global and local environmental issues.
Come early for the Eco-Fair, featuring over 20 sponsor and partner information tables; Livermore Valley Wine tasting, beer, and Local Bites; Speaker Spotlight; and Planetary Poetry. The featured speakers, including Roger Aines, Mark Zelinka, and Dan Linehan, are expert climate scientists and innovators who will share their groundbreaking research and Climate Change Solutions in the Founders’ Room with a brief Q & A. All are invited to visit the free “Parks to People” Mobile Visitor Center, presented by the East Bay Regional Park District, in the parking lot adjacent to the Bankhead Theater.
The film program opens at 7:00 p.m. with a welcome, film introductions, and the showing of eight short films. The intermission will feature a dessert buffet, raffle drawing, inspired conversation, and the Eco-Fair. Roger Aines will introduce seven more amazing films. For more information on the selected films, Eco-Fair exhibitors, speaker bios, spotlight schedule, participating wineries, breweries, and food purveyors, and to purchase tickets visit www.trivalleycce.org.
Tickets may also be purchased at the Bankhead Theater box office, Tue.- Sat., 12:00 - 6:00 p.m., or by calling 925-373-6800. Learn more about the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org and Citizens’ Climate Education at www.citizensclimate.org.