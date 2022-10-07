The annual Livermore Valley Wine Auction in September raised $460,000 for nonprofit organizations that support the wellbeing of children, including $212,000 from the live auction, according to the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation.
The foundation said more than $70,000 went to the early literacy program at the Boys & Girls Club of Tracy. Other beneficiaries included Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a partner organization with Crosswinds Church in Livermore that builds bunk beds for kids in Alameda County who might otherwise sleep on the floor; the Quest Science Center in Livermore; and the George Mark Children’s House in San Leandro, a pediatric care center for children with serious illnesses. The amount each organization received was not announced.