The Livermore Valley Wine Community (LVWC) has changed the name of its annual weekend wine and food celebration from “Taste Our Terroir” to “Taste: The Livermore Valley Wine Experience.”
The celebration is also being moved from July to October, according to the nonprofit organization.
McGrail Vineyards and Winery president Heather McGrail, who chairs the four-day celebration, said the name change encompasses “the incredible experiences offered throughout the weekend.”
The activitieswill continue to include the group’s Taste Our Terroir food and wine competition.
“Terroir” refers to the areawhere the grapes are grown that gives the wines their distinct taste. The “Taste Our Terroir” competition pairs Livermore Valley wineries and restaurants in several taste categories.
Pairings for this year’s competition include Cuda Ridge Wines and LB Steak; Darcie Kent Estate Winery and Zephyr Grill & Bar; Fenestra Winery and Oyo; Garre Vineyard & Winery and theGarreCafé; Las Positas Vineyards and The Lounge @ LPV; McGrail Vineyards & Winery and Bottletaps; Murrieta's Well and Tony Glanville Catering; Page Mill Winery and Sons of Liberty Alehouse; Retzlaff Vineyards and On the Vine Catering; The Steven Kent Winery and Locanda Wine Bar; Wente Vineyards and The Grill; and Wood Family Vineyards and First Street Alehouse.
The weekend will also offer the public sommelier-led wine tasting experiences, vertical tastings with multiple wineries, gourmet pairings and cooking classes, and outdoor activities at participating the vineyards.
“We also decided to move this event to October because it is one of the most spectacular times to visit the Livermore Valley,” McGrail said. “The weather is wonderful, the vines are lush, harvest is wrapping up and the smell of the grapes and fermenting wine are in the air.”
The celebration is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22. Tickets to individual events are available at lvwine.org.