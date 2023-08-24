The nonprofit Livermore Valley Wine Community (LVWC) has created a scholarship fund for students seeking careers in viticulture, the growing of grapes, enology, the making of wine, the wine-related hospitality industry, or other related fields.
LVWC, which provides marketing and educational support for wineries and growers in the Livermore Valley American Viticultural Area, announced last week that it would award four $5,000 scholarships annually from the newly created Where Genius Grows Scholarship Fund.
“[LVWC] is committed to the growth and development of the wine industry in our region and beyond,” said the organization’s executive director, Brandi Lombardi. “There is no better way to support that growth than investing in our future wine industry leaders. We’re thrilled to launch this scholarship program and look forward to reviewing applications and awarding the scholarships.”
The scholarships are open to high school seniors who plan to attend a two-year or four-year college, or a trade school after graduation. Current college students working toward degrees in an approved area are also eligible.
Applicants must have a strong academic record and demonstrate involvement in extracurricular activities. Financial need will also be considered.
The LVWC is now accepting applications for the first round of scholarships. For more information and application guidelines, go to lvwine.org/scholarship.php.