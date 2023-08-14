The West Coast Songwriters Summer Showcase will be held at the Almost Famous Wine Lounge in Livermore on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Sponsored by West Coast Songwriters, the showcase will feature the duo Winter Grain, Mark Clarin from the Bacchus Brothers and Idlewild, Tom Scarpino, and Sheryl and Kerry Thirlwall from the Keller Sisters.
Each act will perform four of its own compositions interspersed with stories and insights into their songwriting.
The showcase will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with entry to the adult-only event at the Almost Famous Wine Lounge, 2271 S. Vasco, starting at $5.