Several downtown Pleasanton locations will become tasting rooms from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, for the annual Summer Wine Stroll.
Main Street will be closed during the event, sponsored by the Downtown Pleasanton Association, which will also include food and live music, along with locally produced wines.
Tickets are $50 and are now on sale at pleasantondowntown.net. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the Museum on Main, the starting point for the wine stroll, at 4:30 the day of the event.
The theme this year will be the Kentucky Derby.