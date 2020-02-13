“Art & Wine Intertwined,” from 1:30-3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, offers one of the final opportunities to enjoy the large-format art pieces that make up the “Living Large” exhibit at the Bankhead Theater.
The abstracts, seascapes, nature, and figurative images of “Living Large” showcase artists from across the Bay Area in oil, acrylic, pour media, photography, and mixed media. “Sea Change,” a solo exhibit by award-winning Livermore artist Linda Ryan, is also on display in the Founder’s Room, chronicling the development of her unique pour-painting process.
Hosted by the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, “Art & Wine Intertwined” is scheduled just nine days before “Living Large” and “Sea Change” close on March 2 to make way for a new exhibit. Many pieces are available for sale and can be purchased during the event.
“Art & Wine Intertwined” is free and open to the public. Wine tastings are $2 each or three for $5. Light appetizers will be served. For more information visit lvpac.org