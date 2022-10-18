The Livermore Wine Trolley is now offering food tours to complement its winery experiences.
The three-hour Taste of the Tri-Valley toursinclude stops at three restaurants to sample their most popular dishes, along with a local wine.
"There are so many great restaurants in the Tri-Valley we want to offer a unique and fun way to try a few of them and have a great time on the trolley, with wine of course," said Brian Luke, owner of the Livermore Wine Trolley. "Just like the restaurants, we're a small local business, so partnering and supporting each other is a natural fit."
The Trolley Food Tours will run from 6 to 9:15 p.m. every other month beginning on Thursday, Oct. 20, with pick-up at Stockmen’s Park in Livermore and stops at the Oasis Wine Lounge and BottleTaps in Pleasanton, as well as the Terra Mia Italian Restaurant in Livermore.The cost is $99.95.
To book the tour, visit tinyurl.com/626bwh2y.