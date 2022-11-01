The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association has changed its name to Livermore Valley Wine Community (LVWC).
The nonprofit trade association said its new name better reflects the community of growers and vintners in Livermore Valley and their dedication to being a destination that intersects incredible wines with family-style hospitality.
“We wanted our new branding to reflect the personal, friendly nature of our vintners and tasting rooms as well as their commitment to be a world class wine region,” said interim Executive Director Brandi Lombardi.
Livermore Valley is one of the oldest wine districts in California, tracing its beginnings to the 1880s. According to LVWC, Livermore Valley received the first international gold medal wine for an American wine at the Paris Exposition of 1889.
There are currently 44 wineries in the official Livermore Valley American Viticultural Area, as defined by the federal government.