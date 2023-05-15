Amit Srivastava was named Grand Prize winner in Dublin’s fifth annual Nature in Our Backyard photography contest for "Fawning Around."
First Place went to Chris Begin for "Dublin Ranch Sunset;" second place to Ben Radhakrishnan for "Dublin Mini Alps" and fourth place to Monique Rardin Richardson for "The Ponderer."
The winning photographs have been posted to dublin.ca.gov and are also on display in the lobby of Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza.
Dublin said it received 230 pictures of local landscapes and wildlife taken by 73 photographers in the past year. A panel of judges chose 10entries, which were then posted on the city website for afinal vote by the community.
The winners will receive gift certificates and metal prints of their photographs from Mike’s Camera.