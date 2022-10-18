The East Bay Holocaust Education Center is honored to announce three concerts featuring the world-famous “Violins of Hope” will be held at the Bankhead Theater, in Livermore, from Feb. 5 to 7.
The Violins of Hope is a collection of restored violins, violas, and cellos that were played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. These instruments have survived pogroms, ghettos, concentration camps and long journeys, and represent remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience, and survival. The restorations were carefully done by Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein and his son Avshalom (Avshi).
Avshi will be speaking at each concert to tell stories of some of the violins.
This year’s U.S. tour of the is limited to cities including Indianapolis, Portland (Maine), New York City, New Orleans, Chicago, and Livermore. Of the instruments, 24 will be exhibited and played at Violins of Hope East Bay.
The music of the instruments will come alive again with Livermore-Amador Symphony, conducted by Lara Webber. Los Angeles-based, renowned violinist Lindsay Deutsch will join the symphony as featured soloist for the program. Along with Ms. Deutsch, Peter Bedrossian, who is a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and has played with several orchestras in the Bay Area, will be featured on the cello.
Besides the concerts, a strong component of the Violins of Hope East Bay project is to exhibit the violins for the public to experience these amazing instruments and their stories.
“There will be a free display of the instruments open to the public during the daytime in the lobby of the Bankhead theater from January 31 through February 12,” said Anne Giancola, Livermore-Valley Performing Arts Center Visual Arts Manager, who is helping to design and curate the exhibit.
Tickets are available at the Bankhead box office, online at bit.ly/3ybv4E5, or at 925-373-6800. Group and student ticket discounts are also available through the box office.