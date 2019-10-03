Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center offers an intimate setting for world-renowned illusionist Alex Ramon’s two performances of “IMpossible,” his newest show featuring up-close illusions and mysteries. Tickets on sale now for the shows on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m.
Ramon’s charisma and charm while interacting with his audiences, his creativity, showmanship, and unparalleled energy, combined with the intimate nature of “IMpossible,” makes it the Bay Area magic experience of the season.
Ramon has mesmerized millions world-wide with his innovative magic, and earned top awards and praise from his professional peers, including the coveted Lance Burton Award, SAM Presidents Award, and the IBM Presidential Citation. While still in his teens, the Richmond, California, native was named National Champion Magician by the World Magic Seminar, and San Francisco Bay Area’s Best Stage Magician. He’s been seen on national and international television, and has even made Whoopi Goldberg levitate. Additionally, Ramon was voted National Stage Magic Champion by the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas.
At age 23, Ramon caught the eye of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, and became the second youngest Ringmaster and the first magician to hold the honored role in the 139-year history of The Greatest Show on Earth. Starring as the Magical ‘Zingmaster,’ Ramon created illusions that included disappearing elephants, levitating members of the audience, and transforming a man into a tiger, all while being surrounded by the 360-degree audience.
After Ringling Bros., Ramon developed “ILLUSION FUSION,” the #1 attraction in Lake Tahoe, according to Yelp and TripAdvisor.
Reserved seating tickets are $22-32. Purchase tickets online at www.firehousearts.org, or call (925) 931- 4848. The Firehouse is located at 4444 Railroad Ave.