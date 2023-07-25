A. L. Kucherenko, the Bay Area author of the Turnabout series of historical fiction, will be the guest speaker at the Tri-Valley Writers meeting at Las Positas College on Saturday, Sept.16.
Kucherenko’s presentation, “Crotches, Crucks, and Crutches,” will use examples from her books, set in 11th century England, to illustrate the balance between authenticity and accuracy and how to create an environment for her characters that her readers can embrace.
The writers' club will meet in Room 2470 at 3000 Campus Hill Dr. in Livermore. Check-in will begin at 1:30 p.m.
There is a two-step registration and payment process. To register, email treasurer@trivalleywriters.org by Thursday, Sept. 14. Payment can be made online at trivalleywriters.org.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers, with discounts for students.