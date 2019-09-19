Whistlestop Writers celebrates the approach of fall with an open mic for writers of all genres. The event takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Swirl on the Square, 21 South Livermore Ave., in downtown Livermore.
“It’s an evening of great food, great wine, and great writing," said Cynthia
Patton, Livermore’s Poet Laureate and event host. "You won’t be disappointed—even if you aren’t a writer.”
Whistlestop Writers Open Mic will continue on the fourth Wednesday of each month. To learn more, email LivermorePoetLaureate@gmail.com or find them on on Facebook.