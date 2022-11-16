Kymberlie Ingalls, a freelance editor and writing coach, will discuss how to “Create a Relevant Marketing Plan” at the Tri-Valley Writers meeting on Dec. 17.
Ingalls is the founder of Rainfall Press, which offers editing, coaching, and publishing services in the Bay Area.
She argues that writers, to be successful, must market their work and themselves. In her presentation, she will discuss essential elements of marketing, including building a platform and developing a flexible strategy “while tackling your fear and self-doubt.”
The Tri-Valley Writers will meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton.
The cost is $14 for members, $18 for nonmembers, $6 for student members, and $10 for nonmember students. Reservations are required. To register, go to trivalleywriters.org.