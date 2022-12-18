Novelist and writing coach C. S. Lakin will lead a three-hour workshop on how to convey emotions and evoke an emotional response in readers at a meeting of the Tri-Valley Writers on Saturday, Jan. 21.
In addition to her novels, including the Gates of Heaven fantasy series, Larkin is the author of over a dozen nonfiction books on writing and is the fiction track director for the San Francisco Writers’ Conference. The meeting will be held at 2 p.m., in room 2470 at Las Positas College, located at 3000 Campus Hill, in Livermore. Reservations are required.
The cost is $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers, $10 for student members, and $15 for student nonmembers. Las Positas students will be admitted free with their Las Positas Activity card, but they must register. To register, tinyurl.com/bdz4zswr.