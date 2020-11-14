Two student violinists have been named winners in the 48th annual Competition for Young Musicians sponsored by the Livermore-Amador Symphony Association.
Lauren Kim, a senior at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, won with her performance of Saint Saens Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, opus 61. Valery Breshears, a sixth grader at The Crowden School in Berkeley, won with her performance of Pablo de Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen, opus 20.
Both will be invited to perform their winning pieces as soloists with the symphony once pandemic restrictions on live perfirmances are lifted.
Thirteen young musicians auditioned virtually this year for the judges, Lara Webber, symphony music director, and JoAnn Koopman, piano teacher and head of the selection committee for Del Valle Fine Arts.