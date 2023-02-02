David passed away peacefully at Pleasanton Rehab where he was building up his strength to come home. David fought a long hard battle with kidney failure where he required dialysis three times a week since Feb. 14, 2008. Right before Christmas he coded from a blood clot that blocked his airway and he was down for over 17 minutes. The doctors did not think he would make it, but he did, and we were able to share our time together until his passing. The day before his passing, Linda his wife, and children Sean, Megan and their pug Lance shared a beautiful morning. He stated, “It felt so good to pet Lance and hear the stories of our children’s recent trip to Disneyland. It felt like we were home at peace!”
David was born in Oakland and raised in Livermore and made Livermore his permanent home. During his high school years, he enjoyed stagecraft and produced many plays at Livermore High School and was an active member of the Livermore Del Oro 4-H club. In the 4-H club he met the love of his life Linda. They dated on and off in high school and while he was in the Navy. They married after Linda finished nursing school and David was at his final duty station at Naval Hospital Oakland. They were married for 36 years.
David first joined the Army when he was 17 and did three years. After one year out he joined the Navy and went to Corpsman school. Later in the Navy he became a Histopathology Technician. He was so smart and graduated second in his class! He was good at what he did, and hospitals were offering him jobs even after his stroke and dialysis. He had a great reputation and loved the recognition. He retired from the Navy in 1996, First Class, with several ribbons and medals. His medals were for Good Conduct, the Army Achievement Medal for Sharpshooting, and the Humanitarian Service Medal. He often talked about going around the equator in both directions. He received the Imperium Neptunia Regis certificate for the crossings on Dec. 12, 1981, and June 24, 1985. David’s last job in the Navy was closing Oak Knoll Naval Hospital where he oversaw all the closing supplies.
Three months before David’s retirement from the Navy they were blessed with their son Sean. Later came Megan, Ryan and Madison. David was so proud of his children and what they have accomplished so far in their lives. David was so proud of his son Sean. Later in life Sean became his right hand and supported David through his illness and together joined many clubs including the Miniature Railroad Club, the Rose Club, and the Livermore Amateur Radio Klub. David received his Uncle Larry’s call sign. He was able to attend Megan’s graduation from Fresno State and he supported her in the 4-H club with all her animals, pigs, sheep, chickens, quail, and whatever Megan brought home. He just loved it! David was on the board of directors for B.A.S.S. (Building Church Leaders). His role was to coordinate the exhibitors for the convention every year. Megan became his junior board member, and the entire family supported him with the exhibitor’s dinner. David also supported meetings for families who were interested in adoption and helped several couples build their families through adoption. He is also grateful he was able see and hear his grandchildren from Madison and Jaydon, Lilly and James.
David loved to be involved and active. He was a soccer coach for Sean, a 4-H Leader, a Boy Scout Leader, member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary where he was the storekeeper. He owned two businesses; the Institute of Natural Cleansing and the Tri Valley Vending Machine Business. He had a passion for cooking and BBQ and taught his children and nephews that passion. He was very smart and loved learning. He attended the University of Phoenix and was 6 months short of graduating when he first became ill.
He loved roses and raising sunflowers. He supported Linda with her nursing career and taking care of her parents Kenneth and Getra Beede who passed these past two years. He cherished them as his parents as his own parents Leopold and Mary passed early in his life.
David was blessed with family as a husband, father, grandfather, and an uncle. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children Sean, Megan, Ryan, and Madison (Jayden) and grandchildren Lilly and James. He is survived by his two sisters and their children and grandchildren: Beth (Peter)Bryan (Amber and Hailiegh), Kristin (Mike, Liam and Logan) and Andrew. Mary Ann (Ryan); Keith (Andrea, Cal and Maizie), Kyle (Angelica)and Brandon. His Uncle Ray and Nancy Daniel from New Jersey. Linda’s Brother and Family: Kenny (Lynn); Ken IV, Blake, Jordon (Shay), Trey and Joel.
David loved family and especially being an uncle. He loved to listen to all his nephews and nieces and give them advice. He also cherished Linda’s aunts. Linda’s mom Getra had four sisters and they were always there for big events, as they helped with the wedding and Getra’s twin Greta helped with David’s Navy retirement party. He is survived by Helen, Alletta (Wendall) and Karen (Don).
There will be a private service amongst family members and then a Military Service in the springtime at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.