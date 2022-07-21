Donald Henry William Krueger was born June 9, 1927, in Avon, Connecticut to Bernhard and Martha Krueger. On March 29, 2022, at the age of 94, Don passed away peacefully in Pleasanton, California surrounded by his family.
After graduating high school, Don joined the Army and, following basic training at Camp Blanding in Florida, he was sent to Germany with the Occupation Forces. At the end of World War II, he became a civilian, working the same job for a year, and then returned home to New York.
Don graduated college from the Polytechnic Institute in New York with a bachelor’s in electrical engineering and a professional engineering license.
Don's first job was with Sylvania Electric. He then moved to Schenectady, New York to join General Electric in 1955. He worked for General Electric for 34 years and retired to San Jose, California as an Operations Manager.
On June 26, 1988, he married the love of his life, Pam Shagen. They lived in Saratoga for 10 years, then built their dream home in Pleasanton, California. Don and Pam spent 37 cherished years together, enjoying sports, cruises and traveling to over 47 countries.
Throughout Don's life, he enjoyed writing poetry, playing tennis and golf, snow skiing and playing card games on the computer. He also loved volunteering, tutoring children in math and spending time with his family and friends. Don loved reading and writing and, at the age of 91, had his first book published. Don would have been so excited to know that his beloved granddaughter, Stephani, is expecting his first great-grandchild in January 2023.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother Bernard; and sister Alice. Donald leaves behind two children, Laurie Rhodes from Boston, Massachusetts and Lynne Sotelo from Patterson, California; and two stepdaughters, Lori Ramirez from Tracy, California and Kimberly Edwards from Tracy, California. Don was loved and will be missed by his eight beautiful grandchildren Stephani, Alexis, Tiffani, Paige, Brittani, George Jr., Brooke and Coby. Don has one surviving younger brother, Ken Krueger.
In the fall, Don's family will be celebrating his life at one of his favorite places, beautiful Lake Tahoe.