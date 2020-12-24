Dona Simoni was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a marvelous grandmother, a cherished friend, and an accomplished realtor and businesswoman.
She was born in her family home on a peach orchard in Forest Grove, Oregon, where her father ran a trucking business. After she finished high school, she was invited by her sister Bonnie to come and stay with her and her husband, Ted, who was a Naval officer.
Dona accepted the offer, and joined them in Concord, California. She settled in and she soon met Bob in Oakland. They have been married for 66 years.
They started their life together in Oakland, and relocated to Hayward after their first child was born. Dona raised three children and was well known to all of their friends and neighbors as a room mother, Cub Scout troop leader, Brownie troop leader and Girl Scout troop leader. She was also well known in the neighborhood for being active in the HOA, the editor of the neighborhood newsletter, and the Avon lady.
Dona’s interest in investment property inspired her to become a realtor. Her passion for real estate drove her to start her own venture, and she co-founded NorCal Realty. She started as a female realtor in a man’s profession, but quickly became ‘the broker’ in her neighborhood.
There was no challenge too big for Dona. She and Bob bought property in Point Arena, California, that didn’t have electricity. Dona convinced the other property owners in the area to form an HOA. She set about getting power lines installed for several miles to bring power to all of the properties. There were so many hurdles, processes, permits, and people to manage. She was determined and tenacious, and of course, she was successful.
Dona enjoyed going to the cabin, spending time with Benji, the family dog, going on road trips with Bob, researching the family ancestry, and visiting historical monuments. Dona loved trips abroad, especially Italy, and started to learn Italian.
Dona is survived by her husband of 66 years, her three children, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.