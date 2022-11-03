Doug passed away in the arms of his devoted wife Patricia in their Pleasanton home.
On Oct. 9, 2005, Doug and Pat were involved in an auto collision, which left Doug with multiple injuries, including TBI (traumatic brain injury), total blindness and confinement to bed or wheelchair. Patricia employed caregivers to support him.
Doug was born on a dairy farm in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota to parents Helen (Light) and Ed Bosma. His sister Carole was six years older. He proved to be an excellent student, loved to sing and was a gifted athlete. At Milaca High School, he earned letters in both baseball and football. Doug graduated in 1956 and began attending Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. He had received a football scholarship. He joined the Northland Touring Choir where he met Patricia Uspel, who became his friend and duet partner and later his wife. In 1958, he transferred to St. Cloud State in Minnesota, where he majored in math and physics. Doug continued to participate in choir and theatre. And he began to golf, which he loved.
On Aug. 8, 1964, Doug and Patricia married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. They taught school in Sheboygan, Wisconsin for the first year of their marriage. Their first son Peter was born in July 1965. Doug began a career with Green Giant in Le Sueur, Minnesota. The family grew: Elizabeth (1966); Mary (1968); Timothy (1970); and Sarah (1974). Doug was a devoted and involved father who loved deeply. Doug accepted a job offer from Clorox in 1978, and the family moved to Pleasanton, California. He frequently rode his bike to the R and D center. The entire family enjoyed biking together. Doug became known as “Mr. Clorox,” representing the company with his keen mind, quick wit and ability to negotiate and simultaneously charm. Doug was an active member in the Catholic Community. He and Patricia continued to sing in the choir. Doug served on several councils, taught CCD, worked bingo, was a Eucharistic Minister to Shut-Ins, collected food for the Food Bank, built houses for Corazon, made his Cursillo and willingly helped with charity fund raisers. Doug and Pat also were members of the Valley Choral Society and the Las Positas Choir. They also performed during the Shakespeare Festival at Retzlaff Winery, singing madrigals with a group. He brought his hands and heart to others. Doug received awards from various organizations, including the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts of America, the Lions Club and Valley Care Hospital, where he served on the Board of Directors and was chairman for a year.
Doug is survived by his wife Patricia; son Peter Bosma; daughter Elizabeth (Christopher) Hardage; daughter Mary Bosma; son Timothy (Jennifer) Bosma; daughter Sarah (Jared Shucha) Bosma; and grandchildren Colin Hardage, Amanda, Hannah and Samantha Bosma, and Malcolm and Hunter Abdul-Wajid. He will be missed.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass, Friday Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Church, 3999 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton. A reception will follow in the church hall. Wear colors and a smile. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Doug to Catholic Relief Services at www.crs.org. DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS at doctorswithoutborders.org, Knights of Columbus at catholicsofpleasanton.org or the charity of your choice.