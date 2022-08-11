Tamara Reus, Livermore
I am one of the 78 people who submitted written statements to the Council in support of the Eden Housing referendum. The Unify Livermore Group chose to reignite the flames of the simmering controversy by raising this issue during the public forum portion of the council meeting as a non-agendized item that the Council could not act on. Upon learning of their intention, those supporting the referendum felt compelled to respond in the same way.
The current controversy is over the City Clerk’s refusal to submit the referendum petition signatures to the Registrar of Voters for verification. The clerk had told the people who turned in the petitions that she intended to submit them. Subsequently, a technically worded letter went out under the clerk’s name stating she would not move forward. Presumably, the City Attorney wrote it.
As a matter of law, the City Clerk has a non-discretionary legal obligation to submit the signatures for verification if the count, on its face, meets the threshold. 8000 signatures were turned in well above what is required. Upon confirming that number, the clerk should have sent them to the county for verification. The legal question only arises if the measure ultimately qualifies. The chosen tactic, with the tacit support of the council, has delayed action on the referendum so that the city can accomplish its plan to transfer ownership of the downtown site to Eden Housing before November’s election. The goal is to prevent a future council from exploring another plan for affordable housing downtown.
The council has said they have no control over the city clerk because she is an independent election official. Seriously? She would have submitted the signatures if left to her own understanding of her duties. The “independent” authority was exercised by the city attorney who actually works for the council. The council has the ultimate authority over his actions. They could disavow the city attorney’s opinion and place the referendum on the November ballot or encourage the clerk to submit the signatures. Instead, they are hiding behind the fiction of independence because it furthers their agenda and are shifting the blame to a convenient “fall-guy”. The current council is afraid of the people’s preferences and is undercutting the referendum process any way they can. We need a council that respects the process as well as all of the people and not just those who agree with them.