Poet Laureate Cynthia Patton has announced the winners of Poetry in a Test Tube, Livermore's 6th Annual Science Poetry Contest.
A celebration of Livermore’s scientific heritage, the 2022 contest had four divisions - youth (K-5th grade), middle school, high school, and adult. Winning poems in each division received $75, $50, and $25, respectively. Honorable mentions are listed in alphabetical order.
There were nearly 200 submissions, making the contest extremely competitive.
“I was honored to read so many wonderful science poems,” said Patton.
Winners are as follows:
Youth
1st Place: Andrew McCall, Arroyo Seco, for “Volcanos”
2nd Place: Evelyn Soto, Emma C. Smith, for “Scientific Rhyme”
3rd Place: Calista McWhorter, Emma C. Smith, for “Butterfly Beach”
Honorable Mention:
Caleb McWhorter, Emma C. Smith, for “Winter Wildlife”
Adelyn Ong, Arroyo Seco, for “Gravity”
Saylor Wiedmeier, Homeschooled, for “Soft and Squishy”
Middle school
1st Place: Cameron Rosburg, Mendenhall MS, for “Stars in the Making”
2nd Place: Eliza McMichael, Mendenhall MS, for “The Eclipse’s Introduction”
3rd Place: Clara Rose, Mendenhall MS, for “Black Holes
Honorable Mention:
Ayden Hansen, Mendenhall MS, for “Our Galaxy”
Gurneet Kaur, Mendenhall MS, for “A Shining Galaxy”
Amber Koti, Mendenhall MS, for “Hereditary Genetics”
Avery Lockhart, Christensen MS, for “Evolution”
Samantha Reynolds, Mendenhall MS, for “We Share This Earth
High School
1st Place: Jonah Kozioziemski, Livermore High, for “The Endless Void”
2nd Place: Kayla van Waes, Granada High, for “mitosis”
3rd Place: Annabella Keenan, Vineyard High, for “Creating Bonds”
Honorable Mention:
Ciarra Arlt, Del Valle High, for “The Experiment”
Bella Rochez, Granada High, for “Grace”
Marcus Soto, Del Valle High, for “Water Runs”
Adult
1st Place: Lauren de Vore for “The Muon”
2nd Place: Alexa Malloy for “The Measure of Myself”
3rd Place: Jacki Dillingham for “Flamebow”
Honorable Mention:
Patricia J. Boyle for “Fog of Unreality”
Linda Milanese for “Small World”
For more information, email LivermorePoetLaureate@gmail.com.