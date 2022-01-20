Standing at the corner of South Livermore Avenue and First Street, the building The Independent calls home has now served the City of Livermore for 100 years. The downtown area has certainly changed in its lifetime, but the granite-faced structure’s historical beauty continues to shine.
We’re especially proud of its legacy for the Livermore community.
Amadeo Pietro Giannini first opened the building’s doors on Jan. 22, 1922, as the Bank of Italy. He made it a mission to serve laboring immigrants and women caring for families by themselves — people other banks refused to serve. In receiving loans from Giannini, others credited him for helping to start entire farming communities that otherwise wouldn’t have had access to the seed money needed to become successful. By helping the middle- and lower-class citizens, he blazed a trail for others in pursuit of the American Dream.
We hope COVID-19 cases will decline in the coming months, so The Independent can host its own grand re-opening — a chance to tour the historic building and honor the ethics and vision of the man who transformed banking in Livermore and beyond.