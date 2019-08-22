In the hills southeast of Livermore, a 3400-acre parcel of land has caused quite a stir.
More than a century ago it held the booming towns of Carnegie and Tesla, whose residents worked in nearby mines. Yet by 1919, both were ghost towns.
In the 1940s, people were riding off-road in the pastoral hills. Then, in the ‘60s, the privately-owned Carnegie Cycle Park was established. In 1979, the state purchased the land with off-highway vehicle (OHV) trust fund monies and created the present-day Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA).
As the East Bay Area grew, and open land disappeared, a battle began – one that pitted nature enthusiasts against recreational riders.
Today, a solution is in sight.
SB 767 authorizes the Department of Parks and Recreation to permanently preserve the portion of the Carnegie SVRA known as the “Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area” for conservation purposes, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the park’s rich natural beauty and cultural heritage. The bill, introduced by Senator Steve Glazer, was co-authored by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, a key and tireless advocate for this legislation.
The Independent joins dozens of groups – including the Ohlone and San Joaquin Audubon societies, Sierra Club California, California Native Plant Society, Greenbelt Alliance, City of Livermore, Alameda County Board of Supervisors, East Bay Regional Park District, and Livermore Area Recreation and Park District – to support SB 767, now on its way to clear its final hurdle.