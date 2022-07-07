Thanks to Supervisor Nate Miley’s proposal, a $50 million allocation will fund mental health and substance abuse programs, which will be significant in helping those who are going without care in Alameda County.
The funding for resources comes at a time when psychiatric care beds are dangerously limited, and homelessness is on the rise following the onset of the pandemic. According to an applied research survey published by EveryOne Home, which is leading a movement to end homelessness in Alameda County, “rates of homelessness among those that self-identify as having mental health or substance use problems in Alameda County are 3-5 times higher than their prevalence in the general population.”
The EveryOne Home report also showed that incarceration or law enforcement involvement contributed to housing barriers. Yet all too often, jail time is our answer to mental health and substance abuse crises. County data cited by Care First Community Coalition (CFCC) showed that in 2021, more than 60% of people in Santa Rita Jail had a behavioral health issue, and more than 30% had a documented serious and persistent mental illness (compared to only 5.6% of the nation’s general population).
This cyclical and complicated issue won’t be solved with $50 million alone. As CFCC points out, we would need more than $170 million to properly fund housing, behavioral health care, crisis response teams, among others. But it’s certainly a step in the right direction.
We commend Miley for taking the time to meet with community leaders and advocate for this funding. We hope to see it grow substantially to address the tremendous need in Alameda County.