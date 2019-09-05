More than 125 years have passed since wine pioneer James Concannon planted vines from France’s famed Chateau Margeaux estate in Livermore’s gravelly soils.
Last week, wine aficionados celebrated International Cabernet Day, an event particularly recognized at Concannon Vineyards. A single Concannon vine, descended from those 1893 plantings, has provided clones that are the basis for the most widely planted cabernet stock in California. They represent some 80% of the state’s 75,000 acres of cabernet vines.
Now, Concannon has begun a month’s worth of activities to celebrate its rich heritage, a fitting and timely example of the Livermore Valley’s many historic contributions to the California wine industry.