Last week, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the gymnastics competition in Tokyo came with disappointment, but it also made us proud. Citing her own well-being, Biles brought much-needed attention to the discussion of mental health.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults — or 51.5 million people — live with a mild to severe mental illness. Statistics show 45% received mental health services.
The recent actions of Alameda County, Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore officials to jointly fund the Axis Community Health Pilot program will continue to prove their value. Axis’ locations in Pleasanton and Livermore plan to offer mental health services to up to 500 people during a year-long pilot program. Patients will receive up to five sessions with a psychiatrist until each can become connected with his or her own insurance provider.
The plan comes at a time when police have seen increases in mental health calls, and when we have gone through a pandemic, with many coping with illness and death, subsequent unemployment and money issues and the effects of staying locked down at home. Sometimes talking to a professional is needed.
And now, as Tri-Valley students return to classes in the coming weeks, it will be critical for our county to offer continued resources to support mental health.
Biles returned to the balance beam early Tuesday, taking the bronze medal with a terrific performance. She wasn’t sure if she would compete again and offered some words of wisdom.
“I'm just going to take it day by day,” she said.