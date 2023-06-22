The City of Livermore risks straining the relationship between the airport and its surrounding residents and businesses. The airport’s draft Leasing and Development Policy, which received a unanimous 4-0 vote of approval from the Airport Commission, is scheduled for city council hearing and possible adoption on June 26. One major concern with the draft policy is that it exceeds the airport development limits that were originally set by the city in 2010. Additionally, the draft policy raises doubts about the city’s stance on process transparency and its efforts to reduce aircraft noise at the airport.
Exciting new ventures, such as zero-carbon aircraft and Las Positas College’s aviation curriculum, await a development policy that can interweave public input with developer interests. But the current draft policy requires further revision to include the public in the proposal decision process, and to define acceptable changes to aircraft noise resulting from new development.
Resolution No. 2010-058, adopted in 2010, explicitly ties airport development to “existing aviation demand,” with demand evaluated based on “tangible evidence” by the airport commission, a public advisory body.
The draft development policy, however, moves the decision process behind closed doors, relying on an Inter-Departmental Staff Review Team (IDSRT) to evaluate development proposals without public-hearing requirements. The IDSRT does not include the airport commission.
As it stands, the IDSRT will therefore be asked to determine if a proposal complies with Resolution No. 2010-058 — a resolution that requires airport commission input — without the airport commission. This setup has spurred public concern over increases in aircraft noise from unnecessary projects.
While the requirement for public engagement plans is a step in the right direction, such plans serve only to notify the public of increased noise, without any feedback channels or noise controls required by the policy.
We agree with policy revisions pertaining to the airport’s hangar waitlist practices – which were once fraught with political favortism that resulted in lawsuits.
However, when it comes to expanding the airport, the new development policy should go beyond mere references to the 2010 resolution and spell out what guidelines and processes it will enforce to comply with that resolution, as it fosters development driven by the public and aviation demand. Development at the Livermore Airport could offer promising community initiatives, such as electrifying airplanes or providing classes for Las Positas College students. These projects have the potential to bring positive environmental and educational benefits to the community.
As for today, all aircraft should be required to use unleaded fuel as other cities have mandated.
There are revisions needed in this policy, and it’s important to prioritize its completion without dragging out the process for years. Our airport provides indispensable training for pilots and air-traffic controllers, and serves as a key disaster relief and recovery facility. Its place in our community, however, relies on an open dialogue between the airport and its neighbors, a dialogue that any airport policy must respect.