The City of Livermore risks straining the relationship between the airport and its surrounding residents and businesses. The airport’s draft Leasing and Development Policy, which received a unanimous 4-0 vote of approval from the Airport Commission, is scheduled for city council hearing and possible adoption on June 26. One major concern with the draft policy is that it exceeds the airport development limits that were originally set by the city in 2010. Additionally, the draft policy raises doubts about the city’s stance on process transparency and its efforts to reduce aircraft noise at the airport.

Exciting new ventures, such as zero-carbon aircraft and Las Positas College’s aviation curriculum, await a development policy that can interweave public input with developer interests. But the current draft policy requires further revision to include the public in the proposal decision process, and to define acceptable changes to aircraft noise resulting from new development.