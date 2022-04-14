Pleasanton’s recent unveiling of its new all-abilities playground on the campus of the IPAL (Inclusive Play and Learn) Preschool is a welcome addition for special-needs families and the community. Located within the Pleasanton Unified School District at Harvest Park Preschool, the play area is designed for children between three and five years of age and has all the protective and supportive materials to make play meaningful, safe and, above all, fun. It includes wheelchair-friendly swings, quiet sensory areas, soft turf and ADA-compliant features, such as restrooms and access ramps.
It wasn’t that long ago that all-abilities playgrounds were the exception, not the rule, in cities throughout the country. In 2021, Dublin opened the area’s first such playground at the Dublin Sports Grounds. Since then, nearly a dozen have been constructed throughout the Tri-Valley.
While the benefits of these playgrounds for children with special needs are obvious, the long-term gains are even greater. Study after study has shown that all-ability playgrounds foster inclusive interaction, promote understanding, reduce prejudices and support social integration. All-encompassing environments allow individuals of all ages and abilities to develop independence and feel included, while contributing to meaningful play experiences.
Learning the values of respect and support are also key components to a successful community; stronger relationships among children help to build better citizens. On the playground, they learn things like taking turns, leadership, negotiation and conflict resolution. Involving children of all abilities in play helps them learn to cooperate with each other.
It’s a good lesson for the adults, too.