With cars zipping along overlapping freeway overpasses and buildings sprawling as far as the eye can see in most places in the Tri-Valley, it’s hard to imagine a time when the nearby Mount Diablo was home to grizzly bears.

Whether we’ve hunted to the point of extinction or indirectly destroyed species by destroying their homes, our human presence has had a significantly negative impact on wildlife. East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD) wildlife program manager Douglas Bell said this increased development in the Bay Area has surrounded natural areas with manmade barriers and roads that animals are reluctant to cross. This can result in isolation and, as a result, hampered genetic flow.