With cars zipping along overlapping freeway overpasses and buildings sprawling as far as the eye can see in most places in the Tri-Valley, it’s hard to imagine a time when the nearby Mount Diablo was home to grizzly bears.
Whether we’ve hunted to the point of extinction or indirectly destroyed species by destroying their homes, our human presence has had a significantly negative impact on wildlife. East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD) wildlife program manager Douglas Bell said this increased development in the Bay Area has surrounded natural areas with manmade barriers and roads that animals are reluctant to cross. This can result in isolation and, as a result, hampered genetic flow.
Fortunately, many are trying to repair the human-animal relationship.
The Alameda County Resource Conservation District (RCD) and UC Davis are currently working on an application to apply for $3 to $5 million in funding from the state’s Wildlife Conservation Board to develop plans for wildlife crossing over Interstates 580 and 680. The Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee last week approved a letter of support to accompany the application. The conversation about creating connectivity for animals trying to cross habitats without crossing busy freeways has been in the works for years, but the move to obtain state funding could make the plan a reality.
RCD Chief Executive Officer Katherine Boxer noted that this type of funding has not been available in the past. If awarded, it could mean a new era for California that is presently behind other states when it comes to the development of wildlife crossings. This is a welcome era of change and continued growth toward a more harmonious relationship with the wild.
We hope to see this critical funding come through for the diverse species that roam the Bay Area. There is still a considerable number of creatures left in this area, and they’re worth protecting.