Aside from the local races here in the Tri-Valley, voters will have some additional choices to make at the ballot box when it comes to state representatives.
Rebecca Bauer-Kahan
The Assemblymember (D) from Orinda is running for her third term in the 16th Assembly District where she represents, among other regions, Pleasanton, Livermore and parts of Dublin. Bauer-Kahan is an environmental lawyer who is a longtime advocate for the preservation of Tesla Park in Livermore, and serves on several committees, including Water, Parks and Wildlife. She has continued to advocate through legislation she has promoted, for mental health and suicide prevention phone lines, the protection of reproductive rights and an increase in nursing home inspections. Her opponent is businessman Joseph Rubay, an Alamo resident, whom she defeated 67% to 33% in 2020. She also received two-thirds of the votes garnered in the June primary.
Bauer-Kahan has proven herself an advocate and supporter of the issues that matter to the residents of the Tri-Valley, The Independent wholeheartedly supports her reelection on Nov. 8.
Shawn Kumagai
A former Dublin City Councilmember, Kumagai (D) is running for the first time for a seat in the state assembly’s 20th district. The seat was left open on the retirement of Bill Quirk, who held the position for 10 years. If elected, the Dublin resident will serve areas that include Dublin, as well as Hayward and Castro Valley. Kumagai supports issues important to Dublin residents, including affordable housing, which is a significant issue in the Tri-Valley, as well as the expansion of union jobs and the continued support for local businesses still recovering from the pandemic. His opponent is a Democrat, Liz Ortega, a resident of San Leandro, who is also a first-time candidate for assembly.
Kumagai’s local roots and familiarity with the needs of the Tri-Valley residents make him The Independent’s choice for assemblymember on Nov. 8.
