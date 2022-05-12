It’s been a busy year for Rebecca Bauer-Kahan. The two-term state assemblymember representing the 16th district, which includes Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore, Lafayette, Orinda, San Ramon, Walnut Creek, Danville, Alamo and Moraga, has worked diligently to advocate for her district and its citizens.
In 2022 alone, Bauer-Kahan supported legislation running the gamut from reproductive rights and non-binary protections, to stiffening requirements for nursing home inspections and firearms marketing. Her move to ban harmful pesticides to protect the bee population, and efforts to help coordinate wildfire protection, shows her commitment and understanding of the issues and challenges facing voters in her district. Her tireless work to protect Alameda County’s treasured Tesla Park and continued fight for desalination are also indicative of her ability to read her voters and the region.
Criminal justice reform and mental health advocacy, two topics that often go hand-in-hand, have been at the forefront of Bauer-Kahan’s justice reform packet and the legislative transformation of 911 mental health emergencies.
For these reasons, The Independent is pleased to support Bauer-Kahan in her bid for re-election and commend her diligence in serving the 16th District.