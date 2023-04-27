The Alameda County Board of Supervisors recently approved the formation of a 15-member commission to address reparations for Black residents.
The call for reparations stems from the historical injustices inflicted on Black Americans as a result of slavery, Jim Crow laws, segregation and other forms of discrimination. There is no question that slavery led to giant disparities in wealth, education, healthcare and employment in this country, and they are ongoing today.
But the concept of providing compensation, not just monetary, but in other ways, such as educational opportunities, land distribution and affirmative action policies, remains a controversial one. Just 30% of US adults say they believe descendants of slavery should be repaid in some way, according to the Pew Research Center.
However, there is a precedent for reparations.
The Federal government paid reparations to the victims of Japanese internment camps via the Japanese American Claims Act of 1948 and the Civil Liberties Act of 1988. Victims of the Tuskegee study, which infected 399 black men with syphilis and left them untreated, were paid $10 million in reparations; their families were given lifelong medical care by the US government. The German government has paid tens of billions of dollars to victims of the Nazis through a program implemented in 1952; it continues to make these payments today.
The board of supervisors is doing the right thing by taking up this issue, not only to address past injustices, but also to provide a foundation in the future for greater equality and justice in our society.
An action plan by the supervisors is targeted for July 2023 and is expected to include a variety of proposals to achieve reparations, including community investment and education, and possibly monetary payments.
Let’s hope that this action plan and associated commission is more than platitudes and apologies. Let’s hope they will do the hard work that needs to be done by implementing real changes that can make permanent, generational differences. It may have been a long time in coming, but the effort now is certainly worthwhile.