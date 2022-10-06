The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) has three open seats in their at-large election this November. There are nine contenders vying for the spots, three incumbents and six newcomers.
The Independent endorses Board President Craig Bueno, trustee Emily Prusso, and first-time candidate Dr. Steven Drouin.
Given the recent trials education faced during the pandemic, and the post-COVID challenges that surely lie ahead as it pertains to funding, classroom curriculum and enrollment, a proven team is essential to ensuring the school community’s success now and into the future.
During his eight years on the board, Bueno consistently supported projects that worked to secure the modernization of much-needed school facilities projects. He says if re-elected, it will remain his goal to see the school projects through, which will enhance the educational experience for students. Bueno says he wants to continue his work to create equity in education by increasing funding for special education and state-funded average daily attendance.
Prusso is seeking a second term on the board with a focus on closing the achievement gap for students in all areas, but specifically math and language arts. Prusso said she would accomplish that goal by simplifying programs, focusing on educational basics and building a strong foundation in reading, math and science. In addition, she would develop a culture that embraces life skills and critical thinking.
Drouin, an associate professor in Education at CSU Stanislaus and married father of two daughters in the LVJUSD, says he is committed to ensuring that all students in the school community have access to a high quality, rigorous and relevant education. His years in education will serve him in dealing with the needs of teachers, as well as students. He says he will work with the board and community members to create a safe and thriving school environment. He was also on the Measure G parcel tax oversight committee, and served on Joe Michell’s school site council committee.
But one of the most important factors the candidates we endorse bring to the table is their support for the passage of the district’s much-needed Measure G. Voters will have to decide on the $450 million general obligation facility bond in the upcoming election, its approval will be critical to fund repairs and upgrades to classrooms and district facilities. While a few of the new candidates seem to support the measure, many do not, and the denial of the bond, while not a board decision, is indicative of the trustee’s goals and plans for the district’s future.
In order to keep the LVJUSD moving forward and in the right direction.