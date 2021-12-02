In addition to county efforts to capture carbon from the atmosphere, cities and residents can do their part to implement practices to reduce harmful emissions.
Public agency StopWaste — which is governed by the Alameda County Waste Management Authority, the Alameda County Source Reduction and Recycling Board, and the Energy Council — oversees a process commonly referred to as carbon farming.
Alameda County’s three-year long project started in December 2019 when researchers applied a thin layer of compost on a 10-acre sloped section of rangeland owned by StopWaste in the Altamont Hills east of Livermore. The project is expected eventually to cover about 100 acres.
According to Green America, agriculture and forestry practices account for at least 24% of global carbon emissions and 9% of U.S. carbon emissions. Although agriculture is one of the leading contributors to global carbon emissions, it’s also an industry that can transform itself by doing things differently. Other examples include turning leftover biomass — renewable organic material that comes from plants and animals — into mulch; growing cover crops in the off-season; or abandoning chemical fertilizers.
Kelly Schoonmaker, StopWaste program manager, said the Altamont Hills project has removed about one ton of carbon from the atmosphere per year for each acre that received a single, one-quarter inch application of compost.
The StopWaste project also has a possible secondary benefit. Senate Bill (SB) 1383, signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016, established several requirements aimed at reducing the volume of short-lived climate pollutants (SLCP) — organic waste like food scraps, yard trimmings, paper and cardboard. According to CalRecycle, SLCP accounts for half of material deposited in landfills, and is responsible for 20% of the state’s methane emissions. Methane is considered a super pollutant that’s 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, SB 1383 requires cities and counties to purchase compost created from recovered organic waste products to keep the material out of landfills and to create a market demand for the material. Since cities will be required to purchase organic mulch, and StopWaste could use that material for other carbon farming farms projects.
While carbon farming shows promise in both capturing gases and meeting SB 1383, the practice isn’t limited to landowners or county agencies. Gardeners can implement them at home. Minimize soil disturbance — rototilling can harm soil microbes and release carbon. Try sheet mulching instead (morningchores.com/sheet-mulching). Avoid chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. Try to maximize biodiversity — in other words, grow more plants — and replace annual plants with cover crops between seasons if you don’t have perennials. The roots of plants have carbohydrates that feed soil microbes. Cities in the Tri-Valley might even consider developing their own systems to incentivize at-home carbon reduction.
Changing our practices is just the beginning, but the effort is well worth it for future generations.