The city councils of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin have each allocated federal funding toward the construction of a new Tri-Valley Haven Emergency Shelter in Livermore.
For those who are unfamiliar, Tri-Valley Haven is a community organization that serves local area adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or homelessness. The recent commitments from these three cities, will allow the non-profit to increase its available bed numbers by 50% and add numerous support programs to their list of services. Livermore and Pleasanton have pledged $484,000 and $250,000 respectively, with Dublin set to announce their contribution at their next city council meeting.
And it is much needed. While Tri-Valley Haven serves more than those who have suffered at the hands of domestic violence, there is no doubt that the abused are a significant percentage of the center’s population. In California, domestic violence accounts for roughly 20% of all violent crimes in the state, and in 2019, California had approximately 12,500 misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence cases according to the California Department of Public Health.
In 2021-2022, Tri-Valley Haven answered 2,685 crisis calls, provided 5,871 bed nights for domestic violence victims and distributed 249,860 pounds of food.
Thanks to shelters like Tri-Valley Haven, those who are suffering can find peace in a safe community of support, confidentiality, empowerment and prevention services to help them recover and rebuild their lives.
And thanks to city councils such as those in the Tri-Valley, whose recently committed funds will help pave the way for the new shelter, estimated to cost between $6.5 million and $7.5 million.
Not only should these cities be commended for their monetary contributions, which will literally save lives, but they should also be noticed for their collaborative examples of support and community goodwill. Neighbors that care and share the responsibility for their residents in need, create a critical and lasting sense of community for all.