The city councils of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin have each allocated federal funding toward the construction of a new Tri-Valley Haven Emergency Shelter in Livermore.

For those who are unfamiliar, Tri-Valley Haven is a community organization that serves local area adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or homelessness. The recent commitments from these three cities, will allow the non-profit to increase its available bed numbers by 50% and add numerous support programs to their list of services. Livermore and Pleasanton have pledged $484,000 and $250,000 respectively, with Dublin set to announce their contribution at their next city council meeting.