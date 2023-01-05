Last month’s approval of a 47-acre cemetery in unincorporated Livermore resulted in two citizen groups and the City of Livermore filing individual appeals asking the Alameda County Planning Commission to overturn its decision.
Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOV) contend that the plan for Monte Vista Memorial Gardens near Interstate 580 between North Livermore Avenue and North First Street violates provisions of Measure D, a voter-approved initiative passed in 2000 to protect and enhance agricultural land and open space in Alameda County and that it violates the county’s General Plan.