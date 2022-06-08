The City of Livermore’s petition to the California Supreme Court to de-publish the appellate court opinion in the case of Save the Hill Group v. City of Livermore is a means to reduce the landmark case’s impact in Livermore and across the state.
As the plaintiff’s attorney said — the case is about disclosure. And the city failed in that regard. Before the Garaventa Hills development project was approved on April 22, 2019, environmental advocate and leader of the lawsuit Bianca Covarelli said she asked over and over again whether funds existed to purchase the land for conservation. She loved that Hill and knew many residents who felt the same way. She didn’t learn about the funds until after the project was approved, when Doug Mann of Citizens for Balanced Growth reached out to inform her of the Dougherty Valley Settlement Agreement (DVSA). He didn’t know about the project, and she didn’t know about the funds until it was too late.
But the responsibility of disclosure was not on Mann’s shoulders. City officials should have informed Covarelli and other Save the Hill members that the funds existed for that very purpose.
The DVSA exists because of a 1999 lawsuit brought forward by Citizens for Balanced Growth against the Zone 7 Water Agency for deciding to deliver water to homes outside its jurisdiction in Contra Costa County (a move the plaintiffs alleged was illegal). The city and Zone 7 settled out of court. As a result, DVSA provided funding to be used for permanent trails, open space or agricultural preservation easements.
The council knew about these funds well before approving the Garaventa Hills development. The land was listed for sale on the multiple listing service, or MLS, various times in the years before 2019 at the height of Covarelli’s work to preserve the Hill from development. Someone could have communicated this to Covarelli and the landowners, so that DVSA funds could have been used to purchase the land when it was still for sale. (That “someone” probably should have been former Mayor John Marchand, who sat on the Zone 7 board when it was sued in 1999 and later on the council as mayor when Garaventa Hills was approved.)
Regardless, communication failed somewhere. And the First District California Court of Appeal agreed.
The city should stop digging in its heels and recognize that residents love the Hill more than unaffordable million-dollar single-family homes.