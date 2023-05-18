The Livermore Planning Commission’s May 2 decision to recommend that the city council alter the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP) to accommodate development of a 30-room hotel was wrong.

We believe the city council should reject the recommendation and send the hotel project back to the architect’s drawing board. While we support a long-desired Wine Country Inn, the SLVSP’s rules were not meant to be broken because a developer does not want to abide by them.