An Alameda County Grand Jury once again has recommended that the Board of Supervisors adopt an ethics policy and a whistle-
blower program, including a code of conduct for employees, elected officials, vendors and volunteers.
It’s the second time that a Grand Jury made up of our fellow residents has suggested a program to help root out misconduct in our county government.
Unfortunately, the board ignored the Grand Jury’s report in 2015, when the Grand Jury found that it was not uncommon for political operatives in the county “to influence administrative decisions on behalf of favored constituents.” Subsequent Grand Jury reports were ignored as well.
Although the board said it would consider ethics policies and whistleblower protections, it did nothing over the last eight years. One unidentified supervisor, according to the report, called it a low priority.
The board previously claimed adequate safeguards were in place, but the latest Grand Jury investigation found five incidents that “raised questions of the ethical climate and values within the Alameda County government.”
It’s time to correct this in a government that represents the largest population in the Bay Area. Most counties maintain ethics policies.
Our county’s elected officials also must establish a complaint system that makes it easier for employees and others to report misconduct, and have confidence that their jobs will be protected. A whistleblower program must develop a method to easily track complaints, determine whether they were investigated and learn whether solutions were found.
Changes are long overdue. The Grand Jury recommended that Alameda County Board of Supervisors adopt an ethics policy, code of conduct and whistleblower policy by July 1, 2024. Our county representatives, Supervisors Nate Miley and David Haubert, should lead the way. Alameda County residents must have faith in the integrity of their elected officials and county employees.
