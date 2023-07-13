The Alameda County Grand Jury recently headlined a report: “The Santa Rita Jail Mental Health Building: Will it ever see the light of day?”
Great question that needs not just words, but action.
The Grand Jury’s 2022-23 report issued in June said the county has wasted so much time to develop a mental health wing at its Dublin jail, the cost has risen from its $61.6 million estimate in 2017 to $81 million now.
In that time, the state’s $54 million allocation for the project in 2015 hasn’t changed. The price increase means the county’s $7.3 million share has gone up $19 million because of inflation, labor expenses and costs for materials. Every day the county goes without a mental health wing, the price keeps rising and tragedies keep occurring.
“Since January 2023, Santa Rita Jail reported five suicides,” the report states. “With a best-case scenario targeted completion date of 2028, any further preventable delays would be disastrous.”
The report comes a year after a federal judge imposed a Consent Decree that enables him to monitor progress at the jail. A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates in 2018 was settled in 2022 with the county agreeing it would implement procedures to improve the delivery of mental health care to inmates and make other changes, including suicide prevention, to improve conditions behind bars.
According to the report, the renovation project for such a unit, which was supposed to be completed in 2019, stalled years ago. The Grand Jury blamed incompetent management in the county’s General Services Agency (GSA), which it said has a problem getting projects completed. The panel also faulted staff shortages and slow recruitment, along with the Board of Supervisors failure to conduct a performance audit and provide the necessary oversight to get the job done.
Some design work has been completed since the Consent Decree was imposed. The process, however, is moving too slowly for such a vital need.
Let’s get this done. Those placed in custody in the Santa Rita Jail might be accused of or convicted of crimes, but they are granted due process under the Constitution and deserve to be treated with dignity. As mental health becomes more of a crisis in society, the county must complete its mental health unit as soon as possible to provide some inmates the help they require.
According to the American Psychological Association, mental health care and treatment are critical for inmates not only on an ethical and moral level but also as a practicality. Inmates who are given tools for treating their mental health stand a significant chance of reentering society better prepared, thus limiting the number of recitivism cases. Thereby reducing costs to the taxpayers and rehabilitating the prison population.
Why can’t our supervisors, David Haubert and Nate Miley, assume their responsibility? Every future death will be a reminder of the county’s failure to act, along with the heavier cost to taxpayers.