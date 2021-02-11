During this pandemic, we’ve seen the Hispanic population hit hardest by COVID-19 in our county.
Of the county’s total 76,648 COVID-19 cases, the categories of white and unknown have made up around 13% and 24%, respectively. But Hispanics have accounted for about 40% of the cases, even though they make up only 22% of the county’s population — according to a 2019 report by the U.S. Census Bureau.
However, vaccine distribution is not following those same percentages.
White individuals have received 25% of the vaccines. Hispanics have received about 8%.
Why are those who have been identified as the most vulnerable to this virus — a group that ranks number one for cases — taking the fifth-place space for vaccinations received? What are the roadblocks standing in the way of providing equitable care?
Many of our Hispanic community members are working on the frontlines during this pandemic, increasing their exposure to COVID-19. As the county continues to evaluate its vaccination process, perhaps it should appropriately prioritize those providing essential services and living in close quarters.