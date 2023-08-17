The Alameda County Board of Supervisors was fundamentally wrong Aug. 10 when its members voted 3-0 to approve the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens project in unincorporated land outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) north of Livermore. Supervisors Lena Tam and Keith Carson were absent.

In doing so, the board denied appeals from the City of Livermore and the community groups, Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOSV). They contended the Alameda County Planning Commission’s earlier approval of the development violated Measure D, a voter-approved measure designed to protect open space and enhance agriculture. We’re grateful to the city and the community groups for highlighting the need to protect our UGB.