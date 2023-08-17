The Alameda County Board of Supervisors was fundamentally wrong Aug. 10 when its members voted 3-0 to approve the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens project in unincorporated land outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) north of Livermore. Supervisors Lena Tam and Keith Carson were absent.
In doing so, the board denied appeals from the City of Livermore and the community groups, Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOSV). They contended the Alameda County Planning Commission’s earlier approval of the development violated Measure D, a voter-approved measure designed to protect open space and enhance agriculture. We’re grateful to the city and the community groups for highlighting the need to protect our UGB.
As Livermore Principal Planner Steve Riley said during the meeting, the planning commission “abused its discretion in determining the project is consistent with Measure D, the East County Area Plan and Large Parcel Agricultural land-use designation.” The project, Riley added, does not conform with Livermore’s General Plan, the UGB and Scenic Corridor policies.
“This is an urban use best located in an urbanized area of Alameda County or within an incorporated city located next to urban services and infrastructure,” Riley said. “This project will permanently urbanize open space and agricultural lands right on the city boundary where the impacts will be on the residents, businesses and property o wners in Livermore.”
The Magen David Memorial Investment Group and Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group plan to develop 47 acres of a 104-acre site at 3656 Las Colinas Road, north of the I-580 freeway. The site would be open for burials for people of all religious denominations, including five acres dedicated for Jewish burials.
We have no problem with a burial ground being developed at the site, but commercial buildings to house a mortuary, funeral home, offices and crematorium explicitly violate Measure D.
We appreciate Magen David CEO Ronald Kahn’s concessions to downgrade the structure’s original size and to build a mausoleum underground. But we concur with the city, FOL and FOSV that the Board incorrectly approved the project because the buildings will be utilized for urban uses.
According to Measure D, urban uses must be located within the County UGB, and only commercial uses related to agriculture are permitted in the North Livermore Intensive Agriculture area. The proposed development has no connection to agriculture.
That is what voters decided in 2000 when more than 55% passed Measure D. Changes to the measure for areas beyond the UGB can only occur at the ballot box, as happened in the recent vote to allow large agricultural buildings at wineries, and larger arenas for equestrian competitions.
The county’s decision sets a precedent that will unravel the protections that prevent urban sprawl in the Tri-Valley. We urge the city and community members who care about preserving our surrounding open space to take whatever actions they can to protect our valued UGB.