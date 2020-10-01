Over in Dublin, promising candidates will appear on the ballot. It was a difficult task to choose among them, but The Independent believes Plants and Muppidi are the right choices.
As a 40-year resident, Plants brings with her a love for her city. Backed by the Sierra Club, she can deliver the pause in rampant growth that Dublin desperately needs. Despite her experience of working for a developer previously, we feel she will help to take the city in the right direction.
Muppidi is the young, smart voice Dublin needs on the council to bring a new perspective. Her experience working with the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Federal Reserve, along with her expertise in economics, make her an impressive candidate and a fresh mindset that Dublin is missing.