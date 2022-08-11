Last week, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) released its 3,000-page draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) of the Delta Conveyance Project with an October deadline to comment.

That’s roughly the equivalent of reading nine books on an incredibly complex topic days before Halloween. There isn’t enough time. We need to consider the alternatives for statewide water storage before lightly skimming the material and charging forward with a possibly flawed decision.