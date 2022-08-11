Last week, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) released its 3,000-page draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) of the Delta Conveyance Project with an October deadline to comment.
That’s roughly the equivalent of reading nine books on an incredibly complex topic days before Halloween. There isn’t enough time. We need to consider the alternatives for statewide water storage before lightly skimming the material and charging forward with a possibly flawed decision.
“We are too close to a water crisis to allow all energies to be directed toward what will become a mostly dry, expensive, and frequently empty tunnel, financed by water ratepayers and California taxpayers,” Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla of Restore the Delta stated. “Would a myriad of localized water projects better prepare California’s climate-changed water system?”
We agree. In tandem with the Delta Conveyance Project, we need to explore smaller water projects statewide.
The Delta Conveyance Project proposes to deliver water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to Southern California. It has seen its share of refinements and controversies over the years, but there are many unknowns left hanging in the balance.
At present, the project comes with a hefty price tag in the neighborhood of $16 billion. The costly plan has critics concerned that bypassing the Delta could worsen salinity, endanger an already fragile ecosystem and drive away tourists and residents with its years of construction and disruption.
Proponents of the project say it is essential to ensure the quality and quantity of water for generations of Californians and to shore up an aging infrastructure that could move and utilize water from storms to help manage droughts.
But voters have soundly rejected the plan since the 1980s and with seemingly good reason. So far, it appears that those most likely to benefit from the conveyance plan are Southern California residents, while those most impacted will be the farms and communities near the Delta and San Joaquin Valley regions.
It's unlikely a clear winner will be found in this new draft EIR, and it's even more unlikely the general public will take the time, or even understand, what's in the 3,000-page behemoth. The review period should be extended.
Without such extension, our local elected officials and residents must work feverishly to review the EIR. Zone 7, which gets 70% of the Tri-valley's water from the Delta, has twice voted in support of the project and to date has spent just under $7 million to have a seat at the table.
Now is the time for residents to talk to their representatives, attend the planned public hearings – Sept. 13, 22 and 28 – and find out what local officials are doing to study both the project and the alternatives.