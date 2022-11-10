Anything that can be done to prevent and reduce gun violence is a worthwhile effort. U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier’s recently introduced bill aims to do just that.

DeSaulnier’s Local Gun Violence Reduction Act (aka the “Not Here” initiative) would create a local gun violence prevention effort database at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). State and local governments would then be able to enter information and data on policies implemented in their communities that have reduced gun violence. The overarching purpose in sharing this information is to “end the public health crisis of gun violence nationwide.”