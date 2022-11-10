Anything that can be done to prevent and reduce gun violence is a worthwhile effort. U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier’s recently introduced bill aims to do just that.
DeSaulnier’s Local Gun Violence Reduction Act (aka the “Not Here” initiative) would create a local gun violence prevention effort database at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). State and local governments would then be able to enter information and data on policies implemented in their communities that have reduced gun violence. The overarching purpose in sharing this information is to “end the public health crisis of gun violence nationwide.”
Why do we need this? Because information is powerful.
According to a press release from DeSaulnier’s office, in 1993, California had the highest rate of gun homicides in the country. However, the implementation of evidence-driven policies not only reduced the state’s gun violence to one of the lowest in the country, but also made it a leader on gun safety. According to a May 2022 report by CBS News based on data from the CDC, California is now ranked as 44 for gun deaths. The report further found that the three states with the highest rates were 1) Mississippi 2) Louisiana and 3) Wyoming — three red states that often oppose gun safety legislation.
We agree with Dublin’s Capt. Nathan Schmidt that law enforcement agencies are already pros at collaborating and communicating information internally, and believe that even more can be done.
DeSaulnier’s Not Here initiative should be supported.